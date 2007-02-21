Recovering CD and DVD data with CDRoller

Bradenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --Digital Atlantic Corporation has released CDRoller 6.50 for Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista, a powerful, easy-to-use and low-cost toolset for CD and DVD data recovery.



CDRoller retrieves the data from the discs created by "drag and drop" CD/DVD writing software, including the newest versions of well-known Roxio and Ahead Nero software packages. The program also finds, identifies and recovers accidently deleted files, files on quick-formatted discs, and files on incorrectly closed discs due to a power failure or system crash.



CDRoller recovers CD and DVD data (photos and video clips), created by a wide set of standalone devices, including: Sony Mavica digital cameras, Hitachi, Sony, Panasonic and Canon DVD camcorders, personal DVD recorders, etc. For beginners, the program offers the 'Recover DVD Video' feature based on a simple Wizard Interface. A new "Split video" option splits the recovered VOB files into several clips (scenes), automatically converting a "raw" DVD-video data into MPEG files without loss of quality. In contrast to VOB files, you can load MPEG files into your DVD mastering software directly, in order to create a new DVD disc with the recovered video.



An updated Disc Test allows you to check out quickly whether valuable files were correctly placed on your travel CD from memory cards, or not.



CDRoller 6.50 has a fully localized German, Italian and Spanish versions with translated Help files and web pages.



CDRoller 6.50 gives you a friendly and easy-to-use User Interface with an intuitive list of CD/DVD recovery commands and built-in adviser with basic recommendations for beginners.



CDRoller 6.50 is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista. It requires a Pentium or compatible CPU, 7 megabytes of HDD space and a CD or DVD drive.



CDRoller 6.50 costs $29.50(US) for a single-user license. Site licenses are available. You can download a free trial (demo) version of CDRoller on the web at http://www.cdroller.com. For more information, please visit CDRoller's website or send an e-mail to sales@cdroller.com



To order, please contact Register Now!, P.O. Box 1816 Issaquah, WA 98027 USA, voice: 1-877-353-7297 (US) or (425) 392-2294 (Int.), fax: 1-888-353-7276, mention product # 5206-1



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



Digital Atlantic Corp., 1903 60th Place E., Suite M4103, Bradenton, FL 34203

Phone/FAX : 1-928-569-8435

E-mail : sales@cdroller.com

