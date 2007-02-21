iLink Systems’ launches Technology Webinar Series around Product Development Life Cycle

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --iLink Systems, Inc, a Microsoft gold certified and preferred vendor, has been conducting monthly webinar series on the latest Microsoft technologies and other cutting edge concepts to provide IT leaders and Business Experts with insights on best practices for successful corporate initiatives and product development. iLink Systems has been successfully helping ISVs and ASPs build better products using Microsoft platform and is sharing their experiences and knowledge through these webinar series on Product Development Life Cycles (PDLC).



Mahadevan Seetharaman, Head of Marketing at iLink said that “We have been focusing our seminar series on various aspects of PDLC. With topics covering Product Development Strategy, User Experience, Product development using .Net 3.0 and other Microsoft based development platforms, QA & Testing and Web Marketing. iLink is helping companies make the right technology and business decisions in their product development efforts.” He added that “Each webinar features an executive presentation, followed by information for Individuals or organizations looking to adopt latest technologies and concepts in their own business.”



Presented by iLink executives and technical experts, these interactive sessions provide hands-on look at the latest MS technologies with real time examples and applications. These live online sessions also draw upon iLink’s experience in managing and deploying software solutions and IT strategy for dozens of enterprise clients. iLink’s webinar series kicked off on July, 2006 with a webinar on User Experience in Windows Vista using Windows Presentation Foundation and Sidebar Gadgets. In the following months, iLink would be covering topics related to IT Strategy, Outsourcing, Windows Communication Foundation, Windows Workflow Foundation and other bleeding edge technologies. For more information on these online seminars or to register, please visit – www.ilink-systems.com/webinar .



“We have had a great response to our Webinar series thus far. This is possible only because of the enthusiasm and hard work that our Technical Program Managers and Product Managers have put in. I would like to take this opportunity to commend them for taking time out form their busy schedules to make this series a grand success” said Sridhar Mahadevan, CTO of iLink Systems. He added that “By sharing tactical insights and demonstrating the strategies that drive businesses, these webinars provided and will continue to provide valuable tools and strategies to help companies make the right technology decisions to take their business to the next level.”



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India.

