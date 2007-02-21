Market Your Small Business, Find Great Products and Services at StartupNation’s New Online Marketplace

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --StartupNation announces its new, free online Marketplace at www.startupnation.com. There, visitors can quickly and easily list, buy and sell business products and services, look for work projects, network, and provide customer ratings and reviews. In its first weeks, more than 1,500 listings have been added to the growing resource.



“We created StartupNation Marketplace so entrepreneurs would have a free way to promote their businesses, solicit bids from service providers and find products and services necessary for their success,” says Rich Sloan, StartupNation co-founder. “Every day, there are valuable new listings on the site showcasing innovative ideas and opportunities for people who want to start or grow their businesses.



“And the best part is, entrepreneurs looking for solutions, and businesses listed, both benefit from ratings and reviews provided by customers.”



Entrepreneurs who list their products or services in the StartupNation Marketplace get the added benefit of “hitching their wagon to a star,” taking advantage of StartupNation.com as a powerful, small-business resource.



At StartupNation Marketplace, you can:



- Increase sales with a business listing and customized pitch.



- Post ratings and reviews if you’ve used the product or service listed.



- Save time finding, buying and selling appropriate products and services.



- Earn new income from posted work projects.



- Voice personal opinions through reviews and rating Marketplace listings.



- Find talented workers to complete projects and meet deadlines.



- React quickly to market changes with instant listing updates.



- Grow your businesses by networking with potential partners, suppliers and customers.



- Get smarter with the online articles, blogs, podcasts, interviews and more at StartupNation.



