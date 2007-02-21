SourceKit Launches Online Marketing Tool Named Contactology

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --SourceKit, a premiere web-based software developer, announced that its Email Marketing Manager is now known as "Contactology". In addition to the robust email campaign tool, Contactology also encompasses customer relationship management tools and an online survey builder. The product was repositioned and renamed to incorporate all key features, not just the email marketing piece.



“This product started several years ago as an email marketing tool and as we continued to expand and enhance the product we realized that we were developing a much more robust software that was used for much more a mechanism to distribute email messages,” said Drew Adams, president of Sourcekit. “We then began to focus on building a three-tiered product offering that fulfilled a need for small-to-medium sized organizations that wanted a simple solution, where contacts, email and online surveys were integrated into one tool. Better yet, organizations can use only what parts of the product are most relevant to their business. This product fulfills our mission to provide a way for organizations to engage their customers through vital online communication.”



Contactology is an online “hub” where small to mid-sized organizations can interact with their contacts online, managing, communicating, analyzing, surveying and storing vital relationships through its three main features:



• Contacts: Organizations store sort and search contacts, customize data per contact and share access to the database. Since businesses pay per the amount of contacts, they can have as many users as they need using the system from anywhere with an Internet connection.

• Email: The cutting-edge technology allows marketers create and customize email campaigns. Users can assign their contacts to lists, customize email messages, schedule bulk email campaigns, test message deliverability, segment and analyze response, track vital campaign statistics and measure campaign success.

• Surveys. Businesses can manage online feedback by customize their own surveys and forms using this feature and then analyze results or export them for sharing.



Organizations can add on the features most relevant to their business without having to embrace the entire, three-tiered platform.



"Contactology has been a great tool for our organization. It has allowed for our marketing and operational efforts to work together more intentionally. We are a Youth Missions Organization and we use the email marketing component to send relevant, targeted messages to our customers and prospects. Our recruiting team has taken advantage of the survey feature where prospective employees can submit summer staff applications. This process has created a more seamless process for our organization as a whole,” commented Louise Ward, Marketing Director for YouthWorks.



To create a free Contactology trial account, visit www.contactology.com or call 919-286-5678 for more information.



ABOUT SOURCEKIT, LLC:

SourceKit, LLC writes Web-based software to solve challenging business problems. SourceKit's flagship product, Contactology, allows businesses to organize and engage their company contacts. SourceKit, LLC was founded in 2001 and has offices in 706A 9th Street, Durham, North Carolina – (919)286-3456.

