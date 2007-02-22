Idokorro Launches Mobile File Manager with Support for Windows File Sharing

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading solutions provider for mobile network management, is pleased to announce the release of a new version of Mobile File Manager, a professional file management application for BlackBerry® handsets.



Mobile Admin 2.5 allows users to manage remote and local files and folders. The latest Mobile File Manager supports Windows File Sharing connections, which allows users to browse their Windows network and access shared drives, folders and files right from a BlackBerry handset.



With Mobile File Manager, BlackBerry users can perform tasks such as: email files from remote computers, edit web pages and deploy sites, upload photos to websites, transfer files, view graphics on remote computers, edit configuration files and monitor log files. Support for Windows File Sharing, WebDAV, SFTP and FTP connections means that Mobile File Manager can be used to securely connect to a wide range of remote systems and give users the power to easily access and manage their files from anywhere.



"Idokorro has simplified the remote file management experience, now making my Blackberry almost as versatile as my laptop. I'm really impressed – it's an excellent product," says Andrew Lynch, a freelance BlackBerry interaction designer. "Idokorro has delivered a positive customer experience end-to-end."



Mobile File Manager also supports the latest BlackBerry handsets that have local file systems, such as the BlackBerry Pearl™ 8100™ or 8800™. Users with local file systems can seamlessly manage the files and folders on the device, as well as those on remote computers. For example, users of the latest BlackBerry handsets can use Mobile File Manager to transfer files between remote computers and the memory card of the handset, such as photos taken with the handset's digital camera; or to transfer music files that they want to listen to on their BlackBerry.



Mobile File Manager is one of a suite of applications from Idokorro that give users secure access from wireless handhelds to networks, servers, desktops and other devices, allowing most computing tasks to be performed from almost anywhere. The Idokorro suite currently consists of Mobile Admin, Mobile SSH and Mobile Desktop. Mobile Admin, the leading network management application for wireless handhelds, allows users to manage their network servers including Windows, Domino, Novell, Citrix, the BlackBerry Enterprise Server and much more. Mobile SSH delivers secure SSH and Telnet terminal emulation for access to Linux, Unix, AS/400 and more. Mobile Desktop is a Remote Desktop and VNC client that gives users the power to access their remote computers, even control the mouse and keyboard.



Mobile Admin and all other Idokorro products are available for 30-day fully functional free trials from the Idokorro website: www.idokorro.com.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.

