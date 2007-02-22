Playdate Kids New Musical Series to Be Featured on Cover of Publisher’s Weekly

Malibu, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --Playdate Kids Publishing announced today that their first title, “The I Like Me Dance," set to release in May 2007 for their upcoming new music series, was chosen for the front cover of the February 26, 2007 issue of Publishers Weekly.



“Subsequent to receiving glowing adoration for our self-help series, we decided to publish the Playdate Kids musical series—our sing-along adventures that are sure to put a giggle and wiggle into every child. In regard to Publishers Weekly, we are extremely happy that the ‘I LIKE ME DANCE’ was chosen for the cover. It is always an honor to be noted by such an astute publication,” says Tena Fanning, author and President of Playdate Kids Publishing.



The Playdate Kids’ first musical adventure, “I Like Me Dance,” is an amusing take on early confidence building and musical education. The journey takes place in a zoo and boosts a young child’s self-esteem through its encouraging content and self-assured tone.



Playdate Kids Publishing plans to expand its new musical book series with titles such as: Booger Boogie (children’s personal hygiene and social skills) and Island Potty Party (potty training and privacy issues). “Our catchy tunes motivate the child to dance and have fun while still learning the social skills all parents want to instill.” says Fanning.



TITLE: THE PLAYDATE KIDS: THE “I LIKE ME” DANCE

AUTHOR: TIM FRIEDLANDER

ILLUSTRATOR: WILLIAM B. EDWARDS

MUSIC: TIM FRIEDLANDER

PUB DATE: MAY 2007

PUBLISHER: PLAYDATE KIDS PUBLISHING

PRICE: $14.95

ISBN: 978-1-933721-07-1

PAGES: 32

ILLUSTRATIONS: FULL COLOR THROUGHOUT

TRIM SIZE: 9” x 9”

AGES: 3-6

FORMAT: HARDCOVER



For more information on Playdate Kids Publishing, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com. Please also visit the Playdate Kids Publishing website at: www.theplaydatekids.com.

