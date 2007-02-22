IDX Search Tools Give Pacific First Realty’s Bruce Swearingen a Competitive Advantage

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --IDX, Inc., a leader in online real estate search applications, today announced the addition of Pacific First Realty’s Bruce Swearingen to its suite of professional real estate clients. Swearingen now uses IDX, Inc.’s primary application, IDX Broker, to display and completely integrate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings on his personal website. This allows him to retain leads generated from direct traffic, rather than losing out to the listing broker through the use of traditional framed MLS search tools.



The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a growing real estate market.



The objective in developing a website with an integrated IDX/MLS data feed is to generate new leads quickly at a low cost to the client. With automatic email announcements, custom client home views and advanced admin and integration controls, Swearingen’s clients now have access to the entire MLS database on his website. This gives his website an advantage over those that don’t integrate the MLS listings with the IDX search tools and gives his listings free advertising on other real estate websites that also display the MLS data.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker include the ability to automatically create featured listing pages, check the status of new MLS listings and generate automatic emails 24/7. And as a member of Oregon’s RMLS and California’s SoCal MLS, Swearingen provides his clients with access to a wider range of listings, giving him an edge over the competition.



About Bruce Swearingen, Pacific First Realty

As a member of the Pacific First Realty team, Bruce Swearingen is a skilled professional who is committed to providing each of his clients with a superior level of service. Bruce sets high goals for himself and prides himself on excellence in the marketing and sale of every new home.



About IDX, Inc.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is a leading provider of web-based applications for real estate professionals throughout the U.S. IDX, Inc. offers two primary applications: IDX Broker and SLM Pro. IDX Broker allows individual real estate agents and brokers to integrate listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) seamlessly into their own real estate website. This integrated IDX data feed allows agents and brokers to generate and manage leads online from all listings in their respective area of specialty. SLM Pro is a Sponsored Listings Management marketing program that assists businesses with the complex task of creating and managing a dynamic online marketing plan. SLM Pro uses a unique approach to online ad placement that maximizes the overall reach of a user’s website, while delivering relevant and targeted traffic efficiently. For more information about IDX, Inc. services and products, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com or call (800)421-9668.

