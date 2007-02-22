iLink Systems to Deliver a Free Online Seminar on the Do’s and Don’ts of Product Development Outsourcing

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --iLink Systems, Inc, a Microsoft gold certified and preferred vendor, today announced that it will host a one hour webinar on Wednesday, 28th February at 8.30 am PST, entitled “Product Development Outsourcing – Dos & Don’ts”. The webinar will discuss outsourcing concepts focusing on how an organization can leverage outsourcing for their product development needs.



Those attending the Webinar will learn outsourcing concepts, how to educate stakeholders on outsourcing, identify outsourcing companies from various counties and how to prepare an RFI questionnaire. iLink Systems has been conducting a series of Webinars around various aspects of the Product Development Life Cycle (PDLC).



Brandon Fix, VP of Business Development @ iLink Systems, will be chairing the presentation and the discussion. “Brandon brings a wealth of experience in business development, marketing and technical development. He has significant expertise in working with both start-ups and established companies. Brandon specializes in F500 business and technology solution development and in non-profit technology solution sales and development” said Sridhar Mahadevan, CTO of iLink Systems.



Brandon explained that “product development outsourcing is vital for companies looking to focus on their core business, increase their PDLC expertise and reduce the product launch timeline”. Registration and more information on the Outsourcing Webinar and other such seminars can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com/webinar



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

