Workspace Macro 4.6 for Windows Vista. Automate Computer Tasks in Minutes

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Ease your Workload with Workspace Macro 4.6. Workspace Macro 4.6 is the award winning, easy-to-use automation program, bringing the user world class reliability and accuracy in macro recorders. It offer many advanced keyboard macro and mouse macro features.



Automate and schedule any task on your computer using Workspace Macro. Create macros in any Windows application using a simple, intuitive process. No programming experience necessary. Just record & replay. Workspace Macro 4.6 features unique Smart Macro Technology. SMART Macro technology gives intelligence to your macros. It senses & automatically adjusts to changes between record and re-play conditions. This provides users with accurate, reliable & trouble-free macros.



Workspace Macro includes advanced features like password protection, enhanced macro management, many repeat options, accurate high-speed macro replay, IE plug-in, customizable UI, task scheduler and much more.



Use it to login to websites, automate and schedule routine business processes like checking inventory, importing data into Excel or generating reports. Or use it to perform system maintenance functions, to test applications and web pages, to automate data entry at high-speeds, etc. All with just a single click! The possibilities are endless. Rely on this 'Record once & play anytime' macro program.



Workspace Macro 4.6 runs under Windows Vista, 2003, XP, 2000, NT4.



Costs $24.95(US) for a personal license or $44.95 for a business license, and may be ordered securely online from http://www.tethyssolutions.com/wm-order1.htm. Multi-user discounts are available. You can download a free trial version from http://www.tethyssolutions.com/product.htm. For more information, contact Tethys Solutions, LLC, PO Box 24073, San Jose, CA 95154-4073 USA. URL: http://www.tethyssolutions.com/ Phone: (408) 340-1956.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About Tethys Solutions, LLC:

Tethys Solutions, LLC offers reliable and smart automation software solutions. Tethys' satisfied customers include a full range of users from Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of entrepreneurial startups and small business users, power plant operators and auction houses, homemakers, financial advisors, and educators. In addition to Workspace Macro 4.6, the company also offers Launch-n-Go, an easy-to-use multi-function program that lets you use hotkeys and keywords for instant access to nearly everything on your computer; and Automation Anywhere 3.0, an intelligent Windows automation software for business and IT tasks.

