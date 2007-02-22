Burst Into Vehement Strife For Survival Of The Mankind with AstroMenace

Lugansk, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --Viewizard today announces the release of the newest version of AstroMenace, a 3d scroll-shooter with an advanced system of spaceship development and a captivating hardcore gameplay.



Space is a vast area, an unbounded territory where it seems there is a room for everybody, but reversal of fortune put things differently. The hordes of hostile creatures crawled out from the dark corners of the universe, craving to conquer your homeland. Their force is compelling, their legions are interminable. However, humans didn't give up without a final showdown and put their best pilot to fight back. These malicious invaders chose the wrong galaxy to conquer and you are to prove it. Go ahead and make alien aggressors regret their insolence.



AstroMenace stands out for a hardcore gameplay that absorbs you completely as you repel the relentless attacks of diverse adversaries and dodge hails of projectiles. During the game, you will face many cunning opponents, having unique tactics and strategies and trying to give you a rough time in their own peculiar way, so you'll need all your quick-wits to evade their attacks.



Another advantage of AstroMenace is amazing 3d graphics. The quality of animation along with special effects is stunning, and with all its picturesque backgrounds adding brilliance to the visuals, the game is a true eye-candy. The process of causing total annihilation has never looked so fascinating!



To demonstrate the pre-eminence against growing forces of evil you will have to constantly improve your ship and armaments. Unlikely to the inconvenient bonus system, you are offered to collect money during the battle, so you can purchase new weaponry and equipment, choosing from a diverse list, thus you can carry out the destruction with your favorite guns and switching between them whenever you want.



What's more, brave pilots can select between arcade and simulation control styles and choose one of the 22 unique space ships to control, each with its own features.



As for the game's interface, it is simply beyond reproach, so nothing will distract you from saving the universe. Also, you will certainly appreciate the competently organized one-touch access system of pilot profiles replacing the save\load routine.



With AstroMenace you will get the most vivid experience from a non-stop arcade fun, enjoying a hardcore gameplay and wonderfully crafted 3d graphics. Give a crushing rebuff to the overwhelming alien's forces and become a space hero, now!



Pricing and Availability

AstroMenace runs under all versions of Microsoft Windows and costs $19.95 (USD) for a single-computer license, however, the Linux game version is free. Licensed users are entitled to the fully-functional version of the product, free technical support and free upgrades. Further information on AstroMenace, as well as a free trial copy is available free of charge from http://www.viewizard.com/



About Viewizard

Founded in 2000, Viewizard is a privately-held interactive entertainment company that specializes in developing logic, action and arcade games for the whole family, using cutting edge programming technologies. The quality of the company's products is well appreciated as they have received numerous awards from various file archives and Internet sites. For more information, please visit the company's site at http://www.viewizard.com/



