LoPresti FURY First Production Aircraft with Integrated iPod

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --LoPresti SpeedMerchants, manufacturer of the "FURY" aircraft, the benchmark design of Aeronautic genius Roy LoPresti, announced today the full integration of the iPod® into the Fury's systems.



"This is a watershed technology for aviation," said VP of Operations, RJ Siegel, "and we are delighted to be the first to bring it to market. It would be very nearsighted to think of the iPod as merely an entertainment device."



The iPod presents LoPresti with three extraordinary aviation solutions:



1. LoPresti has implemented the iPod to serve as a digital data recorder. With the ability to record over 500 hours of flight time, the iPod becomes the first truly portable, personal flight recorder with a huge recording capacity



2. Using it as an audio recorder, LoPresti has the ability to capture and replay audio on demand. This includes cockpit conversation as well as two way audio transmissions. (Clearances for example)



3. It is a non invasive, completely portable and infinitely pervasive technology. This means it's cheap, easy to replace and available on almost every street corner. The complete antithesis of aviation electronics.



If you look at what it replaces in the cockpit, it's amazing. Merely as an entertainment device, the iPod displaces thousands of dollars of heavy, expensive, dedicated aviation hardware, like obsolete CD players and all the disks you need to carry. Instead, the iPod delivers over 10,000 tunes and serves cockpit functions.



"This is the perfect marriage of a consumer product to the aviation market" said Siegel. "The iPod has an ideal product spec for aviation. It's light and small, with very low power requirements and a simple interface. By introducing such a mainstream device to aviation, we open the door to increased functionality at bargain basement prices. There are thousands of developers passionate about writing applications for the iPod. With such a large body of programmers we literally have no idea what the next great aviation application may be.”



iPod® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.



About LoPresti Aviation

LeRoy LoPresti, world renown for speed and performance, designed and built the LoPresti Fury. For more than three decades, he has been the reigning prince of light aircraft design. LeRoy designed the FURY with cutting edge technology, the eye of an artisan and the sole of a fighter pilot. His sons continue his legacy and the brand LoPresti is known as the worlds leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions.



The LoPresti family has been in business in Vero Beach, Florida since 1987. In addition to the Fury aircraft, the family has a variety of high performance STC’s for aircraft including, Hawker jets, Bell helicopters, Mooney, Grumman and Piper piston and piston aircraft. Their designs and manufactured modifications dramatically improve the safety and performance of all types of aircraft.



Curt LoPresti CEO of LoPresti Aviation continues the family tradition with dozens of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), Patents and Copyrights. LoPresti leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



