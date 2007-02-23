Clever Card Company, Charm Somebody, Unveils its Delightful New Website

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Portland based card company, Charm Somebody, is delighted to unveil its innovative new website, www.charmsomebody.com. “We all need a little enchantment in our lives,” said Karyn Servin, owner of Charm Somebody, “That’s why these cards aren’t designed to celebrate just one generic event. They are designed to go much deeper.”



The goal of Charm Somebody is to celebrate more than just holidays, but rather, to create a meaningful way for people to speak from the heart to those they care most about, without having to wait for a special occasion. To Charm Somebody, every occasion is a special occasion. From a congratulatory card for a baby’s birth, “May You be Blessed with a Happy Baby,” to a celebratory message for a happy new couple, “May you Score Cool In-Laws,” to the less traditionally celebrated events such as becoming a teenager, going through menopause and attempting to kick a bad habit, Charm Somebody has something for all of life’s events.



Each card is beautifully illustrated and printed on uncoated card stock, manufactured in a clean mill and made of 50% recycled paper. A pewter charm, engraved with a wish, is tied to each card and wrapped in a flapped cellophane envelope, making it not just a card, but a meaningful gift as well.



Other charming phrases include “The Power to Say No,” for the mom who can't say no to volunteering at her child’s school, “Power over Portions,” for that person attempting to lose weight and “The Courage to Start Over,” for that person overcoming a challenge in his or her life. No matter what message you want to send, Charm Somebody has a card that will convey that message along with an inspirational charm attached to every card to act as tangible reminder of your loved one’s meaningful wish.



Currently, Charm Somebody cards are available wholesale, at a price of $2.95 per card. Cards are sold in packs of 6, with a 36 card minimum, and a suggested retail price of $5.89. If you are interested in carrying Charm Somebody’s line of cards, please call (503) 704-3446 or email Karyn at charmed@charmsomebody.com. You can also download an order form at www.CharmSomebody.com and fax it back to (866) 839-7893. Local shoppers can look for them at New Season's Market in Portland and at the Oregon Health Science University’s Seasons Specialty Shop.



About Charm Somebody

Created in 2006, Charm Somebody is a fresh line of greeting cards offering wishes for every-day-life experiences. Each of the 48 different cards includes a jewelry-quality pewter charm, engraved with an inspirational wish. Cards are printed on 50% recycled paper, both cards and charms are made in the US and 1% of all net profits are donated to children’s charities. For more information about Charm Somebody, please visit http://www.charmsomebody.com or call (503) 704-3446.

