Bostech Corporation Concentrates on Usability for ChainBuilder ESB's General Availability

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Bostech Corporation today announced the general availability of ChainBuilder ESB, a new Java Business Integration (JBI) compliant Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) that allows IT developers with Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) infrastructures to create standards-based ESB components through graphical user interfaces.



“A unique aspect of our open source solution is a focus on usability,” says David Bourke, President of Bostech Corporation. “Used primarily for enterprise-level business operations, ChainBuilder ESB supports a superior SOA development and monitoring environment as compared to other open source ESB products. Our development team realized that there are all levels of SOA developers, and we are catering to the busiest of them -- those who understand the advantages of standards-based technology like JBI, but do not have time to learn the ins-and-outs of every new specification.”



IT developers use ChainBuilder ESB’s Component Flow Editor to graphically layout the flow of the SOA components within the Eclipse IDE interface. Disparate business applications can also be brought into the XML-based SOA fold through a set of ChainBuilder ESB’s service engines that transform the message formats of critical business applications, such as the X12 EDI format, into XML. All components (new structures and non-XML integrations) are shown in the Component Flow Editor.



ChainBuilder ESB also provides an AJAX-based web interface for monitoring the ESB in a production environment. A monitoring solution is an uncommon extra in open source code, but a necessity for a production SOA infrastructure. The ChainBuilder ESB Console provides a web interface for administration and control of your ESB environment, as well as the review of statistics and runtime logs.



Bostech Corporation deploys a dual-license distribution model for ChainBuilder ESB. Developers can download the open source software under the common GPL license at http://download.chainforge.net. Additionally, these developers can purchase a Professional Subscription that provides ChainBuilder ESB training, support, warranty and intellectual property indemnification. A commercial license is also available for use where GPL is not available and for partners who do not release source code for their applications.



ABOUT BOSTECH CORPORATION

Bostech Corporation consists of a team of early pioneers in the integration software market place. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with company operations in Columbus, Ohio and Beijing, China, Bostech Corporation was founded by Brad Bostic and is privately owned. For more information, visit us at http://www.bostechcorp.com or 614-918-2880.

