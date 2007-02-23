Big Faceless Organization and Intralinks new Java PDF Library Collaboration

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, have released version 2.7.7 of the Big Faceless Java PDF Library.



BFO has been working closely with Intralinks, the World’s leading provider of virtual dataroom services. The BFO technical team have now implemented a number of rendering improvements and fixes for some unusual PDF documents in the latest release of the Java PDF Library. These fixes have come on the back of correspondence with Intralinks and have resulted in increased stability and performance with regard to their deployment.



Intralinks have incorporated the Java PDF Library Extended Edition into their On-Demand Workspaces™ solution, which enables the secure online exchange of sensitive business information across enterprise boundaries.



Kyle Lomeli, an Intralinks spokesman, says, “What appeals to me is Big Faceless’ customer support. I was very impressed with the responsiveness of Big Faceless. I always felt [they] had our interests in mind when addressing our concerns.”



Download a free fully functional trial version of the Big Faceless Java PDF Library at: http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp



For more information on how Big Faceless products can help you improve your business go to: http://www.bfo.co.uk



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk

