Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at Nace Corrosion 2007 Expo

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Hatfield, PA -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will be exhibiting at the NACE Corrosion 2007 Conference & Expo in Nashville, TN from March 11 – 15, 2007. The annual NACE event covers the field of corrosion technology, including corrosion control and monitoring. As a specialist in material inspection and certification, LTI provides answers about corrosion, as well as material properties, characteristics, composition, defects and discontinuities. Testing services are PRI/Nadcap accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Corrosion and passivation testing are performed in accordance with ASTM practices. Company literature and employees will be available at Booth #604 during the event for additional information on services, accreditations and pricing.



Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. In addition to materials testing, the company provides calibration services, specimen machining and failure analysis. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive tests are performed on metals and alloys found in various products including fasteners, tubular products, barstock, plates and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations for hand tools, standards and measuring instruments. Field services is available for surface plates, optical comparators, hardness testers, balances, hand tools, and testing machines. Repairs, new instruments and replacement parts also are offered.





