Flexta to Give UK Accountants a Little More ‘TXT’ Appeal

London, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Flexta.co.uk has been selected to provide a series of SMS marketing campaigns on behalf of leading UK job board – theACCOUNTANCYjob.com – part of the TipTopJob.com global portfolio of recruitment websites.



By simply texting ‘Flexta Jobs’ and their ‘email address’ to 80806, candidates will automatically receive information about the jobsite and an exclusive sample of high-profile jobs (note: SMS charged at standard rates), direct to their mobile phone and email address.



Stephen Jones, MD of Flexta.co.uk said, “In selecting our SMS marketing technologies to attract candidates, theACCOUNTANCYjob.com is offering their jobseekers a simple, convenient, and automatic method of accessing real-time job information.”



Mike Dauncey, CEO of theACCOUNTANCYjob.com adds, “This is a new form of attracting candidates for job boards, so it will be an interesting experiment. With the imminent re-launch of theACCOUNTANCYjob.com, it is a great time to give SMS marketing a try.”



About Flexta.co.uk:

Flexta creates flexible marketing solutions using SMS, RSS and PDF technologies.



About TipTopJob.com:

TipTopJob is a jobs advertising and search service offering employment and career advice for UK and worldwide job vacancies. The TipTopJob Group consists of a "matrix" of horizontal and vertical jobsites.







