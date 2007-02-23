Applian Technologies Releases An Easy to Use Audio/Video Editor for Online Media

San Anselmo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Applian Technologies today announced the release of Replay Media Splitter, an easy-to-use audio and video editor for online media files. The program, which works on the most popular audio formats (MP3 and WMA) and video formats (AVI, WMV & ASF) allows customers to remove portions of media from audio and video files.



“For people looking to do basic media file editing, Replay Media Splitter can’t be beat,” said Bill Dettering, the CEO of Applian Technologies, “For tasks from archiving recorded radio shows, making MP3 ringtones or other copyright fair-use activities, Replay Media Splitter really does make it easy. Replay Media Splitter also complements our streaming video and audio recording products well.”



Replay Media Splitter is available for download and immediate purchase from Applian Technologies at www.applian.com for $29.95. A free demo is also available. Replay Media Splitter requires a PC running Windows.



About Applian Technologies



Applian Technologies is recognized as the global leader in software products for recording, converting and now editing streaming media. Other popular Applian products include the Audio Video Streaming Capture Suite, Replay AV 8, Replay Music, Replay Converter, and Replay Screencast. Learn more about Applian Technologies and all their products at <http://www.applian.com/> http://www.Applian.com.