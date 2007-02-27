PointBis Launches Four New Websites

Adelaide, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2007 --The PointBis Interactive Network is a network of websites that cover the entire spectrum of essential products and services available to all consumers and web users. All business operators and services providers from every industry are intuitively organized into thousands of very relevant and easy to navigate categories.



This extensive network offers a valuable combination of high quality content, e-commerce and local community that is built through integration of professional researchers and sophisticated technology. Each website provides a very comprehensive and intuitive search facility for users, a highly targeted promotion platform for vendors and a qualified avenue for content distribution for strategic partners.



The local businesses directory for Australia is differentiated from alphabetically-listed online directories with sophisticated GPS navigation technology which informs users exactly how far they are away from vendors and service providers. The listed service providers "clearly benefit" from location-based sourcing by customers because users prefer service providers who are conveniently located close to their homes or workplaces.



The functional, easy to navigate design minimizes the number of clicks users have to perform to reach pertinent information. The goal of our network is to pull relevant content to the surface and provide ways to present information efficiently to the user.



The PointBis Network has now become the central marketplace for web users world wide. Its commerce driven results, followed by news and information facilities, truly makes the ideal search destination site. The websites are continually producing products that anticpate market trends with information being updated on a daily basis.



PointBis is an Australian-based 'new media' company with it's eye on the world. It has a simple, yet solid business model that serves a real need in the marketplace and levels the playing field for all businesses online.



It is evident that the Internet has become part of mainstream business culture fulfilling its promise as a medium that connects consumers and enterprises and cuts red tape for transactions. PointBis attempts to facilitate this process.



The Network provides an online presence in a high-traffic environment for small or medium sized businesses that may or may not have their own websites and enhance existing cyberspace possibilities for big businesses by providing them another distribution channel.PointBis has developed a customer-focused Communication Centre to monitor and deliver the marketing and promotion of their products. We have employed highly-trained sales and administration personnel to deliver such services as telemarketing and processing sales and payments.



PointBis is selectively promoting its various brands through all sectors of the media industry including Trade Shows and Major Internet Search Engines.



Recently PointtBis launched 4 brand new portals namely -



1. http://www.myownindia.com

2. http://www.motortrend.com.au

3. http://www.homepoint.com.au

4. http://www.readzine.com



By this Year end PointBis aims to be the one of the major players in the australian web scene.



With well over 800 websites and growing, we are able to provide a very comprehensive and intuitive search facility for users, a highly targeted promotion platform for vendors and a qualified avenue for content distribution for strategic partners...

