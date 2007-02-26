HometownQuotes Welcomes Director of Internet Marketing

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2007 --As HometownQuotes’ staff hires continue to increase, the marketing department’s most recent addition is researching ways to continue and accelerate the company’s thriving web site traffic.



Terry Reeves is the newest face at HometownQuotes and brings a portfolio of experience and expertise to the table. As the Director of Internet Marketing, Reeves will be responsible for marketing HometownQuotes.com to consumers searching for insurance quotes on Google, Yahoo, MSN and other pay per click search engine sites. He will also be optimizing the site and adding additional web pages to target city-specific consumers.



“We have been fortunate to find talented people who are very skilled at what they do,” said HometownQuotes president and CEO Hunter Ingram. “Because HometownQuotes is an internet based company, we wanted to find someone with an exceptional web marketing background. Terry has quite a list of accomplishments and experience. I know he will be a major asset toward helping us reach our goals as a company.”



Reeves began his internet marketing career in 1998. From that time, he has built numerous web sites and marketed personal sites through every means of online marketing. From managing ad placements to navigating the rapidly changing environments of Google, Yahoo! and MSN, he has maintained a level of knowledge and experience that will always be useful to businesses that seek to take advantage of the opportunity and potential of internet marketing.



“This is a job I love to do. I’ve helped many web sites gain traffic and HometownQuotes has already laid a firm foundation upon which I can build more traffic. I’m looking forward to helping this company get its name out,” said Reeves.



Reeves is HometownQuotes’ second hire for 2007, but will not remain the “new person” for long. The company has already conducted interviews for several other positions and looks to make selections within the next week.

