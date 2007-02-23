Summary: Righteous Software(R1Soft) announced today its Continuous Data Protection products help organizations to be compliant with HIPAA, SOX and GLBA regulatory legislation.

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --Righteous Software (http://www.r1soft.com), a developer of disk-based backup solutions, announced today its line of Continuous Data Protection (CDP) applications are designed to be compliant with recent data privacy and security legislation in the health care and financial service industries.



Specially, R1Soft’s products meet the rigorous requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), regulating the health care industry, and both the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, each regulating the financial services industry.



“By providing unified backup solutions that can meet the individualized needs of many unique vertical markets, we are able to broaden the appeal for our products,” said David Wartell, Righteous Software founder and CEO. “Both the healthcare and financial services industries are experiencing rapid transformations in the way data must be stored and secured. These changes present an excellent opportunity for R1Soft to play a pivotal role in the management of this information.”



According HIPAA regulations, healthcare providers, clearing houses, and all entities that process individually identifiable health records, must make every reasonable effort to be HIPAA compliant with regards to the privacy and security of Protected Health Information. R1Soft’s products deliver this compliance by meeting all HIPAA security requirements. The company also exceeds HIPAA disaster recovery requirements with its Bare-Metal restore technology.



“In developing our Continuous Data Protection backup solutions, we opted to create an operating environment of not only flexibility and scalability, but also of unparalleled security and reliability. By focusing on these areas, we are able to meet the standards of many pieces of new, leading legislation,” said Wartell. “We also look forward to helping customers meet the needs of future regulatory requirements, as enhancements in Information Technology edge many industries toward the retention of greater amounts of data for longer periods of time.”



The Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, each designed to safeguard against accounting errors and scandals, requires electronic records to be retained for 5 years following their creation, and that organizations provide easy-access for auditors and regulators to obtain stored records. R1Soft meets these needs by offering support for storing data in offsite locations, and by using disk-based storage so data is quickly and easily retrievable



For more information about R1Soft, please visit http://www.r1soft.com or call 1-800-956-6198.



About Righteous Software (R1Soft)

Founded in 2003, Righteous Software is a provider of continuous data protection software. Offering low cost, scalable and high-performance products, the company has quickly been recognized by industry leaders as the standard for Linux data protection.

