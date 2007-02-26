Kanetix study shows that twice as many men as women shop online for life insurance

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2007 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released the results of a study that show, in 2006, men were more than twice as likely to shop online for life insurance for themselves through http://www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance as women.



“Last year, 67 per cent of single coverage online life insurance quotes obtained through kanetix were for men,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “While on the flip side only 33 per cent of quotes were for a woman. This suggests, alarmingly, many women may not have the life insurance they need.”



The need for life insurance is not gender-specific. Life insurance can help a person financially protect their loved ones, pay off outstanding debts or leave money to a favourite charity. Often the need for buying life insurance comes to the forefront when getting married, starting a family, buying a home or starting a business. Whatever the intent for the life insurance money, or the impetus for getting covered, life insurance is a key-component to a well-rounded financial plan.



For Canadians in need of life insurance, kanetix offers consumers access to instant, online life insurance quotes from some of Canada’s top life insurance companies. Easily available online through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance, quotes for Term 10, Term 20 or Term to 100 life insurance coverage with face values starting at $50,000 and going up to $2 million can be obtained.



Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.







