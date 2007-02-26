IDX, Inc. adds El Paso MLS to its Network of Multiple Listing Service Data Feeds

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2007 --IDX, Inc., a leading provider of online real estate search applications, today announced the addition of Texas’ El Paso MLS to its Network of Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data feeds. Now members of the El Paso MLS have the opportunity to display and completely integrate MLS listings on their individual or office website by adding IDX, Inc’s primary MLS search application: IDX Broker.



IDX, or Internet Data Exchange, is the means of extracting data from the MLS and making it available on a website for public view. In other words, IDX makes it much easier for potential buyers to browse real estate websites for listings that fit their needs. And the easier it is to browse those listings, the faster they are likely to be bought or sold. The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing real estate market.



With automatic email announcements, custom client home views and advanced admin and integration controls, El Paso MLS members now have the ability to give potential clients access to the entire MLS database on their real estate website. This gives their website an advantage over those that don’t integrate the MLS listings and gives their listings additional distribution and advertising on other real estate websites that also display the MLS data.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker include:



• Custom Integration with Existing Website

• Ability to Generate New Buyer Leads

• Automatic Email Updates 24/7

• Custom Branding for Search and Login Pages

• Advanced MLS Search Tools

• Automatic Listing Updates

• Ability to Create Featured Listing Pages

• Ability to Check the Status of New MLS Listings

• Detailed Traffic Reporting

• Advanced Lead Generation Tools

• Interactive Customer Login Area



The El Paso MLS is the latest of over 150 Multiple Listing Services IDX currently covers, but they are adding new feeds every day. To browse a complete list of all Multiple Listing Services in IDX, Inc.’s growing network of data feeds, you can visit their website at www.idxbroker.com.



About IDX, Inc.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is a leading provider of web-based applications for real estate professionals throughout the U.S. IDX, Inc. offers two primary applications: IDX Broker and SLM Pro. IDX Broker allows individual real estate agents and brokers to integrate listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) seamlessly into their own real estate website. This integrated IDX data feed allows agents and brokers to generate and manage leads online from all listings in their respective area of specialty. SLM Pro is a Sponsored Listings Management marketing program that assists businesses with the complex task of creating and managing a dynamic online marketing plan. SLM Pro uses a unique approach to online ad placement that maximizes the overall reach of a user’s website, while delivering relevant and targeted traffic efficiently. For more information about IDX, Inc. services and products, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com or call (800)421-9668.

