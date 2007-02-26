Los Angeles Indie Rock Band Signs With MLC PR

Agoura Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2007 --M. Loring Communications, LLC announced that Los Angeles-based indie rock band Vintage has signed on for their services. Vintage features the unique talents of: Ben Carter (lead vocals), Shaughn Kennedy (bass, back up vocals), Stephen Limbaugh (piano, trumpet), Nadir Maraschin (drums) and Brandon Sweeney (guitar and back up vocals).



“After attending Vintage’s recent show at the Viper Room, I knew I was dealing with significant star quality on all counts. Ben Carter’s vocals are astounding and the band’s stage presence is truly mesmerizing. This band is definitely going places and MLC PR is going to make sure that music lovers are aware of their talent and achievements,” says Mona Loring, President of M. Loring Communications PR.



The band members’ eclectic backgrounds have collaborated to form an original sound-- elegant yet crass, dirty but pleasant, simply put, rock at its finest. After a year of playing shows all over Los Angeles, Vintage was proudly crowned the champions of the Hard Rock/KROQ Battle of the Bands in December 2005. Shortly thereafter, they moved onto another contest and walked away with the top honor for B.B. King's Battle of the Bands, March 20, 2006. Taking their earnings and momentum of the victory, Vintage began production on their debut self-release "Take It All" at their home in Studio 24. Although the band’s neo-classic rock music already sets them apart from the norm, the band worked with renowned producer Rob Chiarelli (Madonna, Ray Charles, Janet Jackson) to ensure the album was beyond extraordinary.



On August 4th 2006, Vintage released "Take It All" in front of a crowd of 800 people at Club Element in Hollywood then left for the remainder of the month on their first U.S. tour. Covering 12 cities, Vintage was welcomed by raving crowds from Memphis to Madison, Chicago to Denver, and all in between. They were featured on various radio stations, newspapers and music blogs. Now a proven act in a class of their own, Vintage is currently shopping to labels and is planning their next tour in spring 2007. Their first release, “Take It All” is available through www.thevintageband.com, CD Baby, and iTunes.



Don’t miss Vintage on The Rock Show March 5, 2007 at 3:30 pm ET, 6:30 pm PT. Tune into the show online at: www.ckmsfm.ca and hear Vintage’s first 2007 radio interview.



For more information, or to schedule an interview with Vintage, please contact:

Mona Loring, MLC PR at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.







