Program for Sovereign Indian Nations Completes Transition to Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2007 --CIS Insurance Group is the national administrator for the Program for Sovereign Indian Nations, which affords insurance protections for tribal Indian nations throughout the United States. Comparable to a municipal-level type program, CIS provides coverage to tribal governments covering a variety of insurance exposures resulting from diverse tribal operations, including gaming, as well as tribal government agencies (such as school systems, local law enforcement agencies and the like).



Lexington Insurance Company and other member companies of American International Group (AIG) underwrite the Program for Sovereign Indian Nations.



To wrap a technology and information management solution around this highly unique niche program, CIS chose Maple Technologies and their Aspire Information System. Aspire offers CIS a web-based real-time information system interface that addresses 27 different lines of business (both admitted and excess and surplus) across more than 35 States, as well as statistical reporting functions for the Colorado Program Administrator.



“Aspire truly offers a powerful system backbone that can integrate even the most complex of business insurance transactional environments,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech’s CEO. “The CIS implementation serves as a testament to this capacity, addressing a very diverse and unique portfolio of niche insurance products, while maintaining optimal performance standards.”



“After extensive research and interviewing many technology companies nationwide, the only company that was able to provide us with a custom designed information technology platform that would fully integrate the underwriting rating, policy issuance, claims processing and accounting transactions was Maple Technologies,” said Susan Stein, Vice President of Finance and Operations Officer for CIS. “The most encompassing and complex phase of this development was the underwriting rating module and we are very excited to have this completed and functioning to our specifications.”



Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System, through a single application interface, supports single-step multiple policy processing that includes rating, quoting, multiple policy binding through a single bind function, rating documentation, endorsement (including out of sequence) processing, premium accounting and fully automated daily statistical reporting for both admitted and surplus lines transactions written through the program.



About CIS Insurance Group

CIS Insurance Group is headquartered in Colorado and is the administrator for the Program for Sovereign Indian Nations and has a retail agency in Colorado and one in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Program was developed to provide the Sovereign Indian Nations products and services specifically designed to meet their unique cultural, financial and legal requirements and is committed to recognizing tribal sovereignty, preserving tribal culture and protecting tribal lands For further information on CIS Insurance Group visit our website at PSINclient.com or call 303.694.6466.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

