Introducing Affordable Web Hosting and Marketing Services for Realtors

Rosemount, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2007 --ResidenceDot today announced the launch of affordable web hosting plans and effective internet marketing tools for Realtors. Led by the slogan "Open the door, and start closing," ResidenceDot gives both independent agents and brokers the power to transform the way they market themselves on the Internet.



"Our powerful and affordable Realtor hosting plans packed with property listings and lead generation applications, as well as Realtor marketing services provide real estate agents with effective solutions that we believe are the best anywhere," said Pavel Ushakov, Managing Director of ResidenceDot." The lawn sign is only the beginning - to reach potential home buyers and sellers, you need more powerful realtor marketing tools."



The core of ResidenceDot's web hosting service is a free, professionally designed website powered by the versatile WordPress publishing platform, that's behind some of the most well-known blogs on the web, our straightforward content management tools make it easy to change and update content on your realtor site, using your web browser.



In addition to web hosting plans, ResidenceDot offers our free and easy to use property listings application that lets you showcase your real estate properties you want to promote, with exterior and interior photos, floor plans, descriptive information and much more. Prospective buyers can schedule showings directly through your realtor site, and save and print information for later use. You'll generate leads based on which properties your visitors inquire about, automatically.



Our pricing begins at just $14.95 per month. Visit http://www.residencedot.com for an in-depth demonstration and to learn more about ResidenceDot's web hosting and Realtor marketing services.

