ProvidentHost.com Provides Dutch Web Hosting Control Panel

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --In the official blog, ProvidentHost.com announced the support of Dutch language inside the web hosting control panel. This feature is supported starting from February 7, 2007.



The support of Dutch web hosting control panel is the proof of ProvidentHost.com commitment of providing excellent customer service to the web hosting industry by providing the multi lingual web hosting control panel. Thus, all web hosting clients from Netherlands will be able to use the web hosting control panel in their native language.



The Dutch language addition makes a total of 10 languages supported in the web hosting control panel. The languages are: English, Bulgarian, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Ukrainian, Norwegian, Portuguese, and Dutch, as the newly added language.



There are several ways web hosting clients can change the language in the web hosting control panel into Dutch.



First, clients can choose Dutch language at the web hosting control panel login page when filling the username and password to make it as a default language.



Second, Dutch language could be activated from the drop down menu at the top right of the control panel after clients have logged in into the web hosting control panel.



Third, clients could use the top menu and select Customize Control Panel at the My Account drop down menu after logging in.



Last, clients could also use the Customize Control Panel icon at the bottom of the home page of the web hosting control panel after logging in.



Furthermore, ProvidentHost.com also promised that more languages will be added to the web hosting control panel in the future.



For more information about this Dutch language web hosting control panel could be found on ProvidentHost.com official blog at http://www.ProvindentHost.com/blog/

