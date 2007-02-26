Success Comes to Visually Impaired Author

Auburn, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2007 -- "I know if I can succeed anyone can," says Shane Belceto of the Seattle, Washington area. Belceto's article, "Eyes Open" has been included in a new book, 101 Great Ways to Improve Your Life, volume 3. The article appears along side two of his personal favorite authors: Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, and Les Brown, another well-known Personal Development and Success author and speaker.



The book, published by SelfGrowth.com, is the third in the already successful "101 Great Ways" series. Each book is a collection of 101 articles, each written by a different author.



Belceto was quoted as saying, "This will be the first of many published works." He believes that many readers will be positively affected by the book.



Belceto was born visually impaired but he believes that everything in life happens for a reason. His goal is to help open the eyes of others by creating tools and support systems. As a student of personal development and success himself, Belceto is drawing on many of the lessons he has learned in his own life and sharing them with the world through articles, books and web sites.



To celebrate the success of his first publication, Belceto is giving back to his local community by donating $2 from every copy of "101 Great Ways to Improve Your Life" Volume 3 that is purchased directly from him or his site PersonalDevelopmentSuccess.net. He has chosen the Children's Hospital of Seattle as the recipient of this donation and says you can read much more of the details and why this Hospital at the forum located on his site too. The forum is also a great place to return and share your personal thoughts about his article as well.



Because of the great way this book is put together you will find it is an easy read since you don't have to sit down and read the whole thing at once. The 101 different articles can be read one at a time at your leisure. This is a book that makes a great gift and can be read anywhere people are sitting and just waiting around. They can glance through and read an article here and there as they wish.



Belceto says thank you to all his supporters and feels this first published article is only the beginning and encourages everyone to pick up a copy or 2 of the new book, "101 Great Ways to Improve Your Life Volume 3 today.

