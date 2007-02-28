Thailand Affirms Asia’s Medical Tourism, Spa and Wellness Hub Title With Proud Asia 2007

Bangkok, TH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2007 -- Intending to prove its clear advantages as a medical tourism hub and a leading center for spa and wellness industries in Asia Pacific region by presenting the latest innovations and trendiest technology in the sectors involved, Thailand prepares itself to play host to a large international gathering of exhibitors, buyers and experts in Proud Asia 2007, the First International Trade Exhibition & Conference on Medical Tourism, Spa & Wellness Industries which will be held on 27-30 September 2007 at Hall 9, Impact Convention Center, Muangthong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.



With Production Management & Services Co., Ltd. and Impact Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. co-organizing this big event, Proud Asia 2007 takes on the challenging role to cater to the needs of medical, spa and wellness industries in the whole region with the participation of some 300 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong, as well as participants from the Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, Australia, Japan, USA and Canada.



"Thailand has distinct advantages in several key industries, among which are medical tourism, spa and wellness industries. We are proud to be the first to launch an exhibition catering to these major industries in the international market," said Ms. Natprapa Yokputtaraksa, Managing Director of Production Management & Services Co., Ltd.



The event will feature innovative technologies that promote quality medical, and spa services as well as those related to beauty and wellness. Aside from these, Proud Asia 2007 includes highly informative workshops, seminars and product demonstrations.



“Beauty business will continuously grow as both men and women care about their looks,” President of Thai Society of Cosmetic Dermatology and Surgery, Dr. Thada Piamphongsan, said, adding that Thailand has more advantages than other countries in Asia when it comes to offering the best quality medical and beauty services but at cheaper rates.



According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), at least five million tourists come to the country annually for medical treatment. Various plastic surgery clinics could attest that the number of both Thais and foreigners undergoing dental and plastic surgeries, lasik, and other physical enhancement procedures is increasing. Aside from these, Thailand has earned its reputation as an excellent location for spa services.



Mr. Apichai Jearadisak, President of Thai Spa Association re-affirmed the growing trend of spa service in Thailand, highlighting the growth in Thai spa business and citing in particular the emergence of a number of new spa operators especially those so-called “day spa”.



“The growth of spa business is a good sign that tells us that we can respond to customers’ needs,” Mr. Apichai added pointing to Proud Asia 2007as an excellent venue where the international community can actually see the advancements that Thailand has taken the field of medical tourism.



Proud Asia 2007 offers the maximum exposure to exhibitors and the highest advantage to buyers and visitors in terms of rates and the opportunity to witness cutting-edge technologies and innovative products and services from the world’s leading experts in the fields of medical tourism, spa and wellness. Impact Convention Hall will provide the ideal venue to accommodate all participants who are expecting proof of Thailand’s ability to host such a big international event.



Extending its all-out support in holding Proud Asia 2007 in an effort to make the country, as the region’s MICE hub is Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau or (TCEB), through its director for exhibition, Mr. Vithaya Sintharapantorn.



"Proud Asia 2007 is definitely not just the usual exhibition event on beauty and health care products and services we see here and in other countries. What makes this event extraordinary is the fact that we are going to have a grand showcase of the latest innovations of products and services in the field of medical tourism, spa and wellness. Everybody will be here—the expert in medical tourism, the best spa and wellness providers, and the most highly interested buyers.



“The event promises to be a big one for both suppliers and buyers and the most important thing is that it will be held right here in Bangkok. This means that the Kingdom will again have the chance to prove to the international community that Thailand has sufficient MICE infrastructure to be the best venue for this kind of trade exhibition and conference. Proud Asia 2007 is a huge event that will help the country achieve its goal of becoming a regional hub for exhibitions and conventions business and Mice market," said Mr. Vithaya.



Proud Asia 2007 is also supported by key bodies and associations from both government and private sectors, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thai Spa Association, Thai Society of Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery, The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and Spa Wellness Association Singapore.



In addition, asiaSpa will be the exclusive publication for Proud Asia 2007 while Beauty Cosmedica and Nation Beauty Magazine have been chosen as supporting publications.



Interested exhibitors please contact Production Management & Services Co., Ltd. or visit www.proudasiathailand.com for more information about the exhibition and conference.



