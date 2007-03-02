Jakarta, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --At Sunday, February 25, 2007 a new bartending school blog is launched at http://SchoolOfBartending.blogspot.com to provide more information for people interested in bartending world.



In order to provide accurate information to people who like to know more about Bartending and especially about Bartending School, a new blog is launched at Sunday, February 25, 2007. Although a little bit business oriented, with the official address at http://SchoolOfBartending.blogspot.com this blog will provide information free of charge for all visitors.



Aiming to people who are interested in Bartending School as the visitors, this blog will also provide general information about bartending, bartending job placement, and other bartending information.



At the first glance, the blog has the same design with Blogger’s default design, Minima by Douglas Bowman. Although similar the blog is using a slightly modified design. In a high resolution screen, the difference of the design can be clearly noticed. The design of this Bartending School blog will try to fit the entire screen when the screen resolution is higher than 800x600.



In the first thread, this new bartending school blog provides information about how Bartending School related to bartending career, how to choose a good bartending school, and what equipments a good bartending school should has.



In the future this blog will contains more information and appropriate links to help visitors get the most accurate information available.

