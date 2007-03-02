Office Hub Launches – Demon VoIP in a Box Solution for SMBs

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --A new office networking/telephony solution for small businesses launches today – the Office Hub is a wireless VOIP-in-a box service with everything included to get customers up and running quickly, easily and cost-effectively.



Office Hub combines a state-of-the-art wireless ADSL Billion Modem/Router with the Demon Voice over Broadband VoIP solution. The package is ideal for small and home offices that require wireless connectivity, robust network security features and access to free or low cost Internet phone calls. No special VoIP handsets are required – you can use a standard analogue phone.



Office Hub is exclusively available now through Misco, priced £89.99 ex VAT, for further details visit www.misco.co.uk or call 0800 038 8883.



Matt Bennett, Networking Business Manager at Misco, says: “Installing VOIP and wireless connectivity can be daunting for small business owners, therefore we have minimised the fear factor and designed an easy to install comprehensive package with technical support included.”



Edward Kung, Managing Director of Billion in UK adds: “Office Hub covers all the bases for SMBs – wireless, security, networking and telephony over the Internet – all in a highly cost-effective package.”



Users can connect PCs and printers wirelessly, firewall security features are built-in, automatic ‘always on’ emergency phone access (if Internet unavailable) comes as standard and a choice of three Demon Voice over Broadband options are available.



Key features:



• Wireless ADSL2/2+ connectivity.

• Make and receive Internet phone calls with a standard phone.

• Quick and easy installation with a step-by-step set-up wizard.

• A choice of three Demon Voice over Broadband options:

• PAYG: No monthly subscription, UK and international calls from 1p per minute;

• UK Unlimited: £9.99 (plus VAT) per month, first 60 minutes talk time to UK-landlines FREE, international call rates from 1.1p per minute;

• UK & International Unlimited: £16.99 (plus VAT) per month, first 60 minutes talk time to UK-landline and selected international destinations FREE.

• Free calls to other Demon Voice over Broadband users.

• Support for caller ID and call waiting features.

• Built-in SOHO firewall security features including SPI, DoS prevention and URL content filtering.

• Automatic fallback to standard PSTN if the Internet is unavailable ensures ‘always on’ emergency access.

• 4-port 10/100 Ethernet auto-crossover switch.



FREE WHSmith voucher when you sign up for a paymonthly Demon Voice over Broadband service*



* £20 WHSmith voucher with Demon Voice over Broadband UK Unlimited.

£30 WHSmith voucher with Demon Voice over Broadband UK & International

Unlimited. Terms & Conditions apply. Demon is a brand of THUS plc.

