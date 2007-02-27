Sib Mobile Imager Easily Edits and Transfers Pictures to Any Cell Phone

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2007 --SibCode announces the release of version 2.0 of Sib Mobile Imager. It is a universal solution for image import, which is compatible with any cell phone, supports all connection types and all popular image formats.



Nowadays, there is the most ample choice of mobile phones than ever. Each of them comes in a unique style, with special features, has a different display size and supports certain image formats, so if you want to make some customization to a phone, for example, to upload new pictures to it, you can face some problems, such as: absence of the software for file transfer that would work with every mobile brand, wrong picture format, inappropriate size, etc. With Sib Mobile Imager these problems won’t even bother you. You’ll transfer images with ease.



One of the advantages of Sib Mobile Imager is that it leaves out a lot of difficulties associated with PC synchronization. You won’t need any additional software for your mobile phone as Sib Mobile Imager supports a great variety of cell phone models, belonging to various producers.



Another advantage of Sib Mobile Imager is complete support for several types of connection. You can transfer images via Bluetooth, IRDA and WAP. These are the most widespread protocols of data transfer accepted in the mobile community.



The utility can change the format of a given picture to the one, supported by your phone. It can converts images to JPEG, GIF, BMP and WBMP formats and also supports animated GIF files, so you can be sure that there won’t be any conflict with the transferred image.



The size of mobile screens is no match for PC monitors, so you might want to crop an image and set only a certain part of it as the background for your phone’s display. The creators of Sib Mobile Imager have taken it into account by providing the software with a handy editor where you can cut out a portion of a certain size that will fit the screen of your phone.



Sib Mobile Imager will benefit anyone who wants to see their favorite pictures not only on the screen of a computer monitor, but also on the screen of a mobile phone.



Pricing and Availability

Sib Mobile Imager runs under all versions of Windows OS. Licensed customers are entitled to the fully-functional version of the product, free technical support and upgrades. Additional information on the product, as well as its evaluation copy is available from http://sibcode.com/.



Product page: http://www.sibcode.com/mobile-imager/index.htm

Download link: http://www.sibcode.com/downloads/mobile-imager.exe

Company web-site: http://www.sibcode.com/



Postal address: Pacific Business Centre, Att: SibCode, #101 - 1001 W. Broadway, Suite 381, Vancouver, BC V6H 4E4, Canada

Fax and voice mail: +1 (206) 338-6423

