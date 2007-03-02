Twenty Percent of Hotel Guests Report Problems with Their Stay

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --According to Hotel and Motel Management more than 20% of guests who have spent more than $250 a night said that they had experienced some sort of problem during their visit. Furthermore, guests who experience a problem are 43% less likely to return in the future.



With this relationship between problems reported and decreased guest loyalty, it is pertinent to keep service up to par to avoid losing market share. Unhappy guests tend to tell others about their experience even more than guests who have had a positive experience. This means that negative word of mouth spreads faster than positive word mouth and has the potential to significantly hurt occupancy rates.



The solution: Keep as many guests satisfied as possible. As a hotel manager you should be sure to know about your guests experiences. Make note of both the good experiences and the bad in order to pinpoint areas of improvement and reward employees for exceptional behavior.



“The solution to keeping on top of guest experiences lies in having a consistent system in place to monitor their satisfaction” commented Tori Stetson, Account Manager at Advanced Feedback, a San Diego based Customer Experience Management firm. “Mystery Shopping and Guest Surveys are a great place to start. Here at Advanced Feedback we even customize the program to suit not only the needs of your particular property, but also your budget, eliminating obstacles to getting started”.



