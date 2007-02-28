Introducing ServingDot - Affordable and Professional Hosting for Minnesota Businesses.

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2007 --ServingDot, a Minnesota based web hosting company, has officially launched services to all Minnesota businesses and individuals. As of today, ServingDot is offering professional web hosting solutions with plans starting at only $14.95/month. To celebrate their launch, ServingDot is offering businesses the opportunity to create a new website or upgrade their existing website for as little as $50.



"Business owners finally have a fair and just alternative when choosing a hosting company for their business. We know Minnesota businesses need to make an online presence that will not only be noticeable, but reliable as well, in order to succeed." said Jesse Marinelli, Managing Director of ServingDot. "It doesn't matter if you're just starting out small or have a larger company, we're in business to help your business grow... we're small enough to really care and large enough to give you the service that your company needs."



ServingDot is located in Minnesota, which means they're more focused on the needs of Minnesota customers, offering affordable yet professional hosting solutions. ServingDot has the experience to offer reliable, worry-free web hosting, and they're committed to providing the best customer support in the industry - they're not just Minnesota nice.



Most plans have 10 to 15 times more benefits to offer Minnesota businesses than the competition. ServingDot is excited and determined to offer their customers unmatched service and superior customer support, as well as the most pleasant overall website hosting experience in the industry.



Visit http://www.servingdot.com/ for an in-depth review and to learn more about ServingDot's Business Class web hosting services.

