ServePath Receives SAS 70 Type II Report

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --ServePath, a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider, today announced it has received the SAS 70 Type II report, an internationally recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Performed by a major public accounting and auditing firm, the SAS 70 is an independent report on the design of ServePath’s business processes.



“ServePath obtained the SAS 70 report to demonstrate to regulated and security conscious companies that we have internal controls and procedures related to our data center operations and services,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “The SAS 70 Type II report is valuable to our customers because they can provide it to their clientele as required to prove the security of their data.”



The SAS 70 Type II report shows that ServePath's description of certain relevant controls over information technology related to its San Francisco data center and hosting operations is fairly presented and that such controls have been suitably designed to achieve their specified control objectives.



ServePath’s controls description is broader in scope than many other leading colocation providers. In addition to the physical security measures covered in a typical colocation facility, ServePath’s report covers a gamut of information security, network performance, network monitoring, data back-up, disaster recovery, and other controls such as Service Level Agreements.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server and managed hosting specialist, providing custom services to businesses that need powerful Internet hosting platforms. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. Its new 10,000% Guaranteed Service Level Agreement is unique in the web hosting industry, promising specific levels of network performance and 100% uptime with a 100x guarantee. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years and operates its own San Francisco data center.

