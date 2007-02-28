Hunt for the Best Hotels in Great Britain and Ireland

Sydney, NSW, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2007 --Leading online accommodation provider, HotelClub (http://www.hotelclub.com/) is calling for entries to find Great Britain and Ireland's Best Hotels. Travellers and the general public are invited to nominate their favourite three hotels in Great Britain and Ireland from today until 31 March 2007.



To vote for your favourite hotel please log on to http://www.HotelClub.com/GB . You can win a year's worth of vacations or one of the 100s of prizes available just by nominating your favourite hotels (up to 3 hotels can be nominated per entry)!*



Some of the amazing prizes available to win include:



Major prize**



¤ 1 Year Britain Adventure

¤¤ 12 x luxury hotel stays* plus 12 x weekend car hire in Britain *(GBP2400 worth of HotelClub Member Dollars )



¤ 1 Year Irish Adventure

¤¤ 12 x luxury hotel stays* plus 12 x weekend car hire in Ireland *(GBP2400 worth of HotelClub Member Dollars )



Weekly prize*



¤ Hotel Stays - 60 luxury hotel stays* from HotelClub *(60 x GBP100 worth of HotelClub Member Dollars )



¤ Flights in Europe - 12 x 2 flight vouchers within Europe from Germanwings



¤ Sightseeing tours, transfers & more - 20 x £50 travel vouchers from Octopustravel



¤ Travel Guidebooks - 200 guidebooks from Insight Guides



¤ Magazine Subscriptions - 10 x 6 month subscriptions from Sunday Times Travel Magazine



¤ Wine tours - 20 wine tour tickets from Vinopolis



¤ Stand-Up Comedy VIP Tickets - 5 x VIP double passes from Paramount Comedy Festival



Nominations can be for unique properties (including hidden gems and family owned & operated hotels) to five star luxury hotels - anything you like - this truly is the consumer's choice! Hotels are voted on the following criteria and scored out of 10 (with 10 equaling the best): ambience, family friendliness, rooms, restaurant facilities, cleanliness, business facilities, location, leisure facilities, staff attitude and value for money. Vote now on http://www.HotelClub.com/GB .



As a consumer driven site with over 5.5 million unique users visiting the site monthly, HotelClub recognises the importance of the voice of the consumer. In an effort to recognise this voice, HotelClub developed the Best Hotels (and Resorts) Series. With over 3 Million customer reviews published on hotels listed on HotelClub, this unique survey is a great tool for consumers to voice their opinions and vote for their favourite hotels. The Great Britain and Ireland Best Hotels survey is the third survey of its kind, following on from two highly successful Asian surveys and one Oceanic survey, each receiving over 50,000 votes.



Results from The Great Britain and Ireland survey will be used as a basis to select and acknowledge the best hotels in the region, as part of HotelClub's Best Hotel (and Resorts) Guidebook series. This new HotelClub Guidebook, 'Great Britain & Ireland's Best Hotels', will be published in January 2008, in conjunction with leading travel publisher Insight Guides. The Guide will be the third in the series following the highly successful Asian and Oceanic editions.



"Consumers are the ultimate winners in this survey. They have the opportunity to vote on their favourite hotels and share their hotel experience with others. The best travel and accommodation decisions have been influenced by travel tales, word of mouth and online reviews," said Igor Jovicic, Country Manager UK & Ireland, HotelClub. "This survey allows HotelClub to find out which hotels are the best and helps identify any new and upcoming hotels, so we can continue to deliver on our promise of being the online accommodation specialist website".



Great Britain & Ireland's Best Hotels is proudly brought to you by HotelClub, in conjunction with Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Waterstones.com; in association with germanwings.com, ebookers.com, Vinopolis, gaytimes, Diva, Octopustravel.com, ebookers.ie, IrishAbroad.com, carbookers, webcarhire.com, Insight Guides and Paramount Comedy.



With HotelClub you can choose from more than 25,000 hotels worldwide, with discounts of up to 60% off published hotel rates. Access over 3 million unbiased reviews from previous guests and get rewarded for every booking made by earning Member Dollars for future stays.



** Subject to terms and conditions - log on to http://www.HotelClub.com/GB



About HotelClub

HotelClub (http://www.hotelclub.net/hotel.reservations/) is a global accommodation specialist website offering hotel bookings for up to 12 months in advance. It offers users the choice of over 25,000 hotels - at savings of up to 60% - in 118 countries and 3,600 cities worldwide. HotelClub is available in ten languages - Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai. HotelClub is a truly global website offering its customers access through country specific sites in 10 countries including HotelClub.com, HotelClub.com.au, HotelClub.de, HotelClub.fr, HotelClub.it, HotelClub.es and HotelClub.co.uk. HotelClub, is operated by Flairview Travel, a Travelport brand. Travelport is one of the largest and most geographically diverse travel companies, dedicated to creating the exceptional travel experiences the world demands.



About Insight Guides

Insight Guides are the world's largest collection of visual travel guides with over 450 titles available in 4 different series. Insight Guides are renowned for their photography, which sets them apart from other guidebooks in the market as they appeal equally to both dedicated tourists as well as armchair readers. Insight Guides cover the world's leading destinations and provide both fascinating background reading and essential on-the-spot reference to all aspects of a destination. Insight Guides are distinctive because they are written by local specialists for the independent traveller; this unique local knowledge combined with in-depth treatment of history, culture and places appeals to travellers who want both a comprehensive, easy-to-use guide and an enriching travel experience.



To find out further information about our range of Insight Guides log on to www.insightguides.com



About Our Survey Partners



About The Sunday Times Travel magazine

The Sunday Times Travel Magazine is a news stand title that brings you the best writers, photography and practical, in-depth travel information every month. Whether you are looking for inspiration for your next trip away, or you just enjoy reading about exciting destinations. The Sunday Times Travel Magazine is published by River Publishing Ltd on behalf of News Magazines Ltd.



About webcarhire.com

Search for car hire in 52 countries at over 4000 locations. At webcarhire.com you can search, compare and immediately confirm your reservation at outstanding rates worldwide. You can compare prices from global car hire companies such as Avis, Budget, Hertz, Europcar, National, Alamo and Thrifty and select from national and international locations. Webcarhire.com is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.



About OctopusTravel.com

OctopusTravel.com operates from a network of 27 offices around the world. It shows real-time availability and confirmations in 34 different languages for a huge inventory of 21,000 hotels and 3,000 apartments in 3,300 cities in 129 countries. Accommodation ranges from budget to five star deluxe. Other services include more than 300 extensive city and country travel guides that can be downloaded, sightseeing and private transfers and car hire. The company is part of Travelport, one of the world's largest and most geographically diverse travel companies with a network of over 8,000 local travel professionals working in more than 140 countries.



About Waterstones.com

Waterstones.com is the Online shop for Waterstone's, the leading specialist high street book retailer. Offering a wealth of books and book knowledge and access to expert booksellers from Waterstone's stores around the country, Waterstones.com gives customers the service, knowledge and genuine love of books that they have come to expect from Waterstone's specialist high street stores.

