GoodMomAward.com launches The Good Mom Awards® as the Academy Awards® for mothers.

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2007 --The Good Mom Society and GoodMomAward.com announced the launch of The Good Mom Awards® on Wednesday, February 28, 2007. Following the telecast of the 79th Annual Academy Awards for film actors and actresses, The Good Mom Awards® have been described as the Oscars® for good moms.



"The Good Mom Award is about our love of mom. When you nominate a mom for the Good Mom Award, you put a smile on a mom's face and put some joy in her heart"



Friends and Family members can nominate moms that exhibit "the powerful, enduring and intangible qualities of motherhood", to quote former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton from a speech released by the White House. While the Academy Awards is televised live one night only to millions and millions of viewers, the Good Mom Award forever honors and thanks "all of the millions and millions of mothers whose faces and voices will not be ever heard from a podium like this but whose lives are every day, compelling examples of unwavering, unyielding, and uninterrupted commitment to their children and families."



Nominations for moms can be submitted via the Internet on the official Good Mom Society Web site, http://www.GoodMomAward.com. In addition to the nomination, moms can be celebrated and honored with commemorative silver, gold, and platinum award level gifts. The Good Mom Award for one of life's greatest achievements are presented daily and can be timed to celebrate Mother's Day, birthdays, thank yous, holidays, and other celebrations.

