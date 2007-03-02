Versatile, Affordable Sticky Notes Program

Chennai, TN, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Conceptworld Corporation has released NoteZilla 7.0, an elegant sticky notes program for Windows that increases productivity by letting you instantly create notes, and retrieve them when you need them. In just a few seconds, you can add a virtual sticky note to any document, program, web page, or window.



Instead of keeping important information in a central file or database, NoteZilla keeps your critical data where you need it, so you can retrieve it instantly. The program makes it simple to track to-do lists, phone numbers, user names and passwords, shopping lists, recipes, order numbers, travel details, and any information that you need to jot down quickly.



Unlike simple note-taking programs, NoteZilla contains a complete reminder system which can alert you about meetings, appointments, and anniversaries. To turn a note into a reminder, simply set an alarm. The program will alert you to upcoming events. You'll never forget a loved-one's birthday again.



With a single click, NoteZilla lets you create a note. Without changing the work you're doing on your computer, you can immediately write your thoughts, and your ideas will be there when you need them. As an added feature, you can create multiple Memoboards to help organize your notes by subject, without filling your Windows desktop with dozens of unrelated notes. By assigning tags to notes, they will be grouped together by topic.



You have complete flexibility with NoteZilla. Create any number of notes of any size. It's easy to cut and paste text to and from your notes. You have control over your notes' fonts, colors, alignment, effects, bullets, and numbering. Unlike paper notes, NoteZilla's notes never get lost.



You can send notes to coworkers across your LAN. You can even email the contents of your sticky notes to colleagues across the globe.



Whether you're a business person who needs to write down your ideas when they pop into your mind, a student who needs to annotate web sites and class projects, or a home user who needs to be reminded of doctors appointments and birthdays, NoteZilla has the tools that you need.



NoteZilla 7.0 runs on Windows Vista and XP, costs $29.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.conceptworld.com/. Conceptworld allows you to install a single-user license on an additional computer if you are the only user. Multi-user discount packs are available, as well as discounts for students, non-profit and educational institutions, and competitive upgrades. You can download a free trial version of NoteZilla from the company's web site.



The company also offers NoteZilla Portable, a version of NoteZilla that runs entirely on a USB flash drive. NoteZilla Portable is ideal for people who need to move sticky notes between their work and home computers, and for employees who work for companies that limit the software that may be installed on their business computers. NoteZilla Portable runs exactly like the normal version of the program, but installs absolutely no files or programs on the computer's hard drive.



For more information, contact Conceptworld Corporation, F6 Siddharth Palace, 9-10 Vepery Church Road, Vepery, Chennai 600007 India. Phone: 91-44-42052155 Email: press@conceptworld.com Internet: http://www.conceptworld.com/.



About Conceptworld Corporation:

Since 2000, Conceptworld has been developing and marketing Windows productivity software for business and home users. In addition to NoteZilla, the company also offers Quick Notes Plus, a less sophisticated sticky notes program; RecentX, a much faster way to access recent documents, folders, applications, and web sites; and Piky Basket, a quick way to copy Windows files. For more information, visit http://www.conceptworld.com/.

