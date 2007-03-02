AllwaySync Makes Two-Way Synchronization Brainlessly Simple

Ashburn, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Usov Lab today announced the release of AllwaySync, the latest version of a smart and simple tool for automating data exchange routines cross multiple computers.



Synchronization can be performed in one or both directions, via a network connection or any removable drive, including USB keys, flash drives, CDRW disks, MP3 players, Digital Cameras, etc.



AllwaySync features a intuitive and instructive interface with two path selection fields for building a sync association between two folders. Once the association is set, the user can get the program to analyze what files has been modified recently and propagate the modification to their counterpart in other folder.



AllwaySync 5.5.8 builds on the success of the previous versions which possessed a high user adoption and generated a large amount of enthusiastic feedback.



“Allway Sync has all the features and options I need and even more, and the user interface is very intuitive and simple to use.” says Mike Molaison, Program Manager at Hewlet-Packard. “I highly recommend this tool to anyone searching for a way to synchronize files from laptop to desktop, as well as anyone wanting to make online backups of important files to an external USB/Firewire hard drive or to another networked system.”.



AllwaySync 5.5.8 features at a glance:



1. Free version available;

2. True bi-directional and n-way file and folder sync;

3. Extended synchronization settings:

- Advanced automatic synchronization options;

- Extensive file inclusion and exclusion filters;

- Customizable errors/warnings handling;

- Automatic file versioning.

4. Proprietary algorithm with file attributes database;

5. Synchronization via local, network or removable drive;

6. Multilingual user interface.



Availability

AllwaySync 5.5.8 runs under Windows 98/Me/XP/2000/2003/VISTA and is distributed as a freeware product.



The program can be downloaded at the company’s website: http://allwaysync.com/download/allwaysync-5-5-8.exe.



About Usov Lab

Founded in 2004, Usov Lab is a software development company based in Northern Virginia. The team is dedicated to providing quality software for small and medium-sized businesses, yet simple enough to be suitable for even amateur PC users. For more information about the company please visit http://usovlab.com .



