Oxygen SimpleUp Makes Uploading Any Multimedia Content To Your Mobile Fun!

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Oxygen Software is proud to announce today the unveiling of Oxygen SimpleUp, the first version of a new utility for fast and simple uploading of a wide range of multimedia content into a mobile phone. Oxygen SimpleUp supports files of any kind that can be read by a mobile device. Oxygen SimpleUp can be used with Nokia, Motorola, Sony Ericsson, HTC, Samsung, Siemens, Panasonic, LG, iMate, QTek, Pantech, ETEN, Toshiba and other mobile devices. The only requirement is that the mobile device must support OBEX protocol. Still, almost any contemporary model of a mobile phone or smart phone supports this protocol.



The original software that comes with different mobile phones is usually quite complicated and difficult to operate. The best in Oxygen SimpleUp is that it has been designed with the ordinary user in mind; even children can upload files into their mobiles without experiencing any complexities. As Oxygen SimpleUp is intended specially for uploading files to a mobile device, it has no useless, value-added features. The utility is really very handy and simple in use. It can be launched automatically when Windows starts and sits as an icon in the task bar. The user can also select an ‘Always on Top’ option and different levels of transparency. A double-click on the SimpleUp’s icon brings the main window up and at the same time automatically opens the window for choosing a file to upload.



Oxygen SimpleUp has a trendy user interface designed as a mobile phone with stylishly drawn blue bubbles. There are only five buttons on the panel, but that is all the user needs to get access to loading files, options, information about the utility, hiding the window and exit. Any user, regardless of their computer competence, can easily manage it. Undoubtedly, Oxygen SimpleUp is the best and easiest in operation utility in its class.



A trial version for evaluation purposes can be downloaded from the link below: http://www.oxygensoftware.com/download/SimpleUp_Setup.exe (3.1 Mb)



Oxygen SimpleUp Pricing and Availability

Oxygen SimpleUp 1.0 requires Microsoft Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP and costs only €9.95. Additional information on Oxygen SimpleUp, as well as its trial version is available from http://www.oxygensoftware.com.



About Oxygen Software

Oxygen Software is a software development company, founded in 2000. It specializes in software development for managing information, data and settings of mobile phones and smartphones. Oxygen Software’s premier products are Oxygen Phone Manager II for Nokia and Vertu phones, Oxygen Phone Manager II for Symbian OS smartphones and Oxygen Express for Nokia phones. For more information, visit www.oxygensoftware.com.



