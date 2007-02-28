Marriagemax.com Offers Alternative to Marriage Counseling

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2007 --Marriagemax.com, one of the web's leading marriage advice websites offers up a new slant on marriage counseling. Labeled the "Marriage Fitness System" it consist of three programs: The Marriage Fitness Tele-Boot Camp, The Marriage Fitness Home-Flex and The Marriage Fitness Audio Learning Program.



"I created different products and services so that there would be a Marriage Fitness solution for every marriage problem and budget" says author and founder Mort Fertel. The programs are designed to work with a couple or an individual, or 'lone wolf.'



Adds Fertel, "The other very popular feature…[of these programs] is the ability to choose the Duo Track or the Lone Ranger Track. If you and your spouse are planning to do the program together, then register for the Duo Track. But if you're alone trying to save your marriage, then you want the Lone Ranger Track, which is designed to teach you how to single-handedly improve your situation and motivate your spouse to finally join you in the process."



The programs range from more expensive to less so and offer a wide variety of options for users, from live Tele-Seminars (hosted by Mort Fertel) and personal private sessions to live Q & A conferences to a members-only website and a complete instructional CD set.



