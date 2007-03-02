Elliance Shares Tips With Advertising Federations

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --It’s no secret that more and more companies are moving their advertising dollars online. To help agencies understand and adapt to this trend, local branches of the American Advertising Federation have invited Elliance to discuss online marketing techniques.



In March, Andrew Carlton, Elliance’s Vice President of e-business development will present to advertising groups in Louisiana and Florida.



Carlton will be in Baton Rouge on March 2, 2007 presenting, "The Building Blocks of eMarketing". This results-based talk will give attendees quick, measurable and cost-effective ideas they can use for their own clients.



“Marketers from all industries face the same challenge,” explains Carlton. “Everyone wants to do more work in a shorter time span. When people see the results our clients have achieved using our ennect toolkit, they realize they can implement these strategies for their own clients.”



On March 20, Carlton will present, "eMarketing Tools for Agencies – Not for the Novice," to the Daytona Beach Advertising Federation. This presentation shows how eMarketing tools make it easy to conduct market research, plan events, run sweepstakes, collect valuable client feedback, handle promotional emails and more.



Elliance has a long history of partnering with advertising agencies. In the past, Carlton has shared his eMarketing expertise and insight with numerous organizations and agencies including the Public Relations Society of America, the American Advertising Federation, TAAN, and Second Wind Network.



About ennect

The ennect suite won Cisco’s Growing with Technology Award in 2005 and earned Elliance the distinction of being a finalist for Dell’s Excellence in Innovation Award. ennectMail, ennectEvent, ennectSurvey, and ennectSweeps, work together to empower marketers do more work in less time while providing crucial metrics and reporting. To learn more about the entire suite of products, visit www.ennect.com or call 866-435-1212.



About Elliance

Elliance is an eMarketing firm specializing in results-driven web site design and emarketing solutions. During it’s 13 years in business, Elliance has worked with such companies as: Maps.com, Black Box, Mellon/Dreyfus, Diebold, Medrad, Carnegie Mellon University, Waterpik Technologies, Readers Digest and others.To learn more about Elliance, visit www.elliance.com or call 888-926-6262.

