Woolworths’ Big Red Book Goes Digital with MIG

Cheshire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --The digital version of the Big Red Book is due to launch in March. It will benefit from both the ease of use and the extensive tracking and analysis provided by MIG’s iBrochure solution. Customers will be able to view product and purchase in a very intuitive way. Woolworths will then have access to MIG’s “WoW” (literally who or what) reporting platform, providing detailed analysis of not only what has been viewed and purchased, but who has done it.



Commenting on the reasons for launching a digital version of the Big Red Book, Sharon Gormill Woolworths’ online marketing manager said “At Woolworths we understand the need to be close to our customer, and our digital Big Red Book will not only provide an excellent user experience, it will also help us to further understand who our customers are and what they like. So we are looking forward to both increased sales and marketing intelligence”.



Stephen Sumner, Commercial and Development Director at MIG added, “Gone are the days of struggling with cumbersome web pages; the online Big Red Book is so intuitive even the most novice user will have no problems and will be able to shop with ease - leading to increased revenue for Woolworths.”



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering multi-channel strategy, intelligent data solutions and intelligent communications solutions utilising a unique ‘Intelligent Marketing®’ toolkit. Their unique iBrochure solution has already benefited the likes of Asda, Center Parcs, Debenhams, Harcourt, JD Williams, The Pier, and Viking Direct.



