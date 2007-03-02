Universal Laser Systems, Inc. Announces New VersaLaser

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) today announced the availability of a new version of its desktop-sized VersaLaser™ computer-controlled CO2 laser cutting, marking, and engraving system.



The new VersaLaser improves on the award-winning original thanks to a host of evolutionary design refinements that have been made to the laser cartridge, platform chassis, system electronics, and software interface. The new VersaLaser also includes a unique, next-generation materials-based print driver that automatically calculates power, speed, and other system settings.



VersaLaser has been engineered to provide the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. Many parts are maintenance free, and serviceable items can be replaced easily and inexpensively by the user with simple hand tools. ULS is the only manufacturer that builds both CO2 lasers as well as complete CO2 laser platforms, providing users with one convenient, dependable, and affordable source for all of their laser system needs.



“The original VersaLaser was the most successful and technologically-innovative product of its kind ever brought to market,” said Mike Dulac, Universal’s Director of Sales and Marketing. He added, “The new and improved version includes many exciting new features and design improvements that will take VersaLaser to the next level.”



VersaLaser runs like a desktop printer from most popular Windows® based graphic software and can transform images or drawings on your computer screen into real items made out of an amazing variety of materials. VersaLaser is available with Universal’s optional, patented HPDFO™ optics which allows for direct marking onto uncoated metals such as steel, chrome, iron, and titanium without the need for metal marking compounds.



VersaLaser has been featured on CNN, CBS News Up to the Minute, and TechTV, and has been profiled in PC Magazine. It was awarded U.S. Design Patent No. D517,474 for the unique design of its external cabinet, which also functions as a Class 1 laser safety enclosure.



For more information about VersaLaser or Universal Laser Systems, Inc. call 1-800-859-7033 or visit www.ulsinc.com or www.versalaser.com.

