Collanos Software Joins MacLearningEnvironments.org to Broadcast Live Team Collaboration Webcast

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Collanos Software, a peer-to-peer ( P2P ) team collaboration suite, and MacLearningEnvironments.org announced that they will host a live webcast on February 28th at 10 A.M. PST (18:00 UT) as part of the Think Out of the Inbox series. The Webcast will highlight cross-platform, team collaboration solutions and strategies, focusing on how Mac users can collaborate with each other, as well as users on PC and Linux platforms.



Collanos Workplace offers teams, students, faculty, and knowledge-sharing professionals, a free, intuitive and transparent collaboration solution. Team members access their shared workspaces locally on their computers, communicate with their colleagues using existing channels, and Collanos' peer-to-peer technology keeps members' workspaces in sync. In addition to Mac, Collanos Workplace supports Windows and Linux enabling full cross-platform collaboration.



Collanos will also showcase two current pilot programs taking place at the Art & Design school at San Jose State University ( SJSU ) and at Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley.



Presenters include Gil Heiman and Matteo Fabiano of Collanos Software.



To participate, users can log on to http://webcast.training.apple.com . Enter the webcast ID: MacLearning and Passcode: 158787.



About MacLearningEnvironments.org

MacLearningEnvironments.org is a community of educators, technologists, IT professionals, developers and change agents dedicated to transforming learning environments through innovation built on open standards.



About Collanos Software

Collanos is a global startup that focuses on the collaboration needs of teams who demand a secure, cross-platform, server-less solution, on- and off-line. By leveraging open-source technologies, open standards, the familiarity of existing tools, and a global development model, Collanos delivers a friendly, all inclusive team-based solution that combines the benefits of classic client/server, web, and peer-to-peer architectures. Collanos Workplace can be downloaded for free from www.collanos.com.



Collanos was founded in November 2003 and has offices in San Francisco and Zurich, Switzerland.



More information: pr@collanos.com, www.collanos.com, blog.collanos.com.



* All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Contact

Jeff Smith

FutureWorks

408-428-0895 Ext. 103

jeff [at] future-works.com [dot] com

