TotalCare IT Solutions Adds TrustAtlantic Financial Corporation to Client Roster

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2007 --TotalCare IT Solutions, leading provider of IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the Carolinas, today announced a new deal with TrustAtlantic Financial Corporation (www.trustatlantic.com), a new bank holding company headquartered in Raleigh.



“We are very excited to work with one of the region’s up-and-coming banking institutions,” said Tim Finnegan, TotalCare’s Program Director. “TrustAtlantic, like many other emerging organizations in the Triangle, discovered that TotalCare is a great fit because we allow companies to keep their operating costs low while providing the highest technology service levels available. In addition, the program scales well, so we are able to grow with our customers as they expand.”



Under the new agreement, TrustAtlantic is a TotalCare Platinum customer. As such, TotalCare will manage all IT functions for the company. TotalCare will act as a full-time IT department (but without the costs) and, therefore, is responsible for providing 24/7 remote monitoring of the organization’s network and desktops, tactical day-to-day management services, instant remediation for IT challenges and IT thought leadership.



“TotalCare’s proven experience and reputation for outstanding customer service made choosing them as our technology partner an easy decision,” says Jim Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrustAtlantic. “Their ability to detect and correct any potential issues with our IT environment before they even become a problem gives us tremendous peace of mind, and helps us provide the best possible services and resources to our customers.”



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized businesses in the Carolinas.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies throughout the Carolinas.



For more information, call 919-376-4518 or visit www.TotalCareITSolutions.com.



About TrustAtlantic Financial Corporation:

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, TrustAtlantic Financial Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Millennia Community Bank, in Greenville, North Carolina, which was approved by Millennia’s shareholders on September 12, 2006. The bank’s primary competitive focus will be to build broad financial relationships with mid-market businesses and their owners, professionals and other individuals who desire value-added service. The company anticipates operating branch offices in the greater Raleigh-Cary metro area, as well as Greenville, and may consider expansion into other growth areas of the state in the future.

