Forexmentor Releases Updated Version of its Best Selling Peter Bain Home Study Video Currency Trading Course

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2007 --Forexmentor.com, publisher of the best selling Peter Bain Video Currency Trading Course, is pleased to announce the release of its completely updated home study forex course for the 2007. Peter’s forex trading course, also known as “The Big Dogs Forex and Mentorship Course”, has taught thousands of novices and experienced trades in over 100 countries how to trade foreign currencies profitably.



“My course is designed to teach all the essential aspects of foreign exchange trading in an easy to understand manner,” says Peter Bain. “Based on the feedback of thousands of customers that they learn best when presented with visual examples, the revised course manual is now tightly integrated with a series of video CDs. Now when I discuss a specific technical indicator or concept, it is illustrated with real world video clips from actual forex trading charts.” Peter goes on to state that when the revised manual is combined with his website containing hundreds of hours of instructional videos, he believes his course contains everything a novice forex trader needs to learn how to start trading and profit from the forex.



The revised self-paced home study course presents an easy to follow trading system that has worked for thousands of inexperienced forex traders. The main technical manual is 250 pages and is fully integrated with CDs containing video clips of actual trading examples. It is complimented by an Introduction to Forex manual and a DVD recording of one of Peter’s seminars. Unique to Forexmentor, all students also receive 6 months of unlimited access to Forexmentor members’ only website which contains an extensive library of video tutorials (150+ hours of tutorials); the Daily AM Review with video trading examples (over 500+ hours of video instruction); a members’ only forum; trading tips from other members; common questions and answers; daily pivot data for currency pairs and more. A complete outline of the course is available at: http://www.forexmentor.com/forex-course-content.html



Peter Bain was one of the first to enter forex trading area when it became deregulated. He has earned the distinction of being identified as the Internet’s #1 forex coach and mentor with his simple, yet incredibly powerful trading system. In a recent survey (conducted independently by a reputable source), Bain was voted as the most credible of all course providers who provide educational materials for forex traders. He also publishes a blog at:

http://www.forexmentor.com/blog



About Forexmentor.com

Forexmentor has been selling the Peter Bain Video Currency System and Mentorship Program since 2001. The course has been sold in over 100 countries and has been purchased by thousands of individuals. Forexmentor is committed to developing a community of empowered traders through it workshops, webinars, educational materials and personal coaching services.



For more information about Forexmentor and Peter Bain, go to http://www.forexmentor.com

