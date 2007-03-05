S-Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --ImageSkill Tile Builder: Create amazing symmetry patterns by one click!



ImageSkill has released Tile Builder 1.5 - Photoshop-compatible plug-in for creation seamless patterns. It will be useful for web designers, artist and computer graphics enthusiasts. It allows you create fantastic patterns by one touch using symmetry rules. You can use all 17 crystallography wallpaper groups.



Features at glance

* You can adjust tile size and bend side to match image motif

* You can blend tile to each other

* Separate tile preview window

* You can save seamless tile to PNG, BMP, JPG format for use tile anywhere

* 16-bit mode support

* Action (script) feature

* Presets feature



Demonstrations of the plugin's features are available in ImageSkill online Tutorial. ImageSkill Tile Builder is compatible with Adobe Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, Corel (Jasc) Paint Shop Pro, Corel Painter, Corel Photo-Paint and Microsoft Digital Image Suite. ImageSkill Tile Builder runs on Microsoft Windows 98/ME/2000/2004/XP/NT3/NT4



The full version of ImageSkill Tile Builder is available in English for $24.95 including VAT, downloadable from www.imageskill.com. Just now, we upgrade our products for registered customer free of charge.



About ImageSkill Software

Our team works in the image processing area since 1998 year. Over the last seven years we have worked for the JASC Software Inc., specializing in creation of photo-editing software. (In 2004 JASC was acquired by Corel Corporation). We took an active and very productive part in developing of the last four versions of their software (JASC Paint Shop Pro 7, 8, 9, Corel Paint Shop Pro X). Also we have developed image enhancement tools for LG Electronics. Recently we started the selling of our products under ImageSkill trademark.

