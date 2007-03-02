iLink Systems, Inc. attains multiple Microsoft Competencies in BPI, Mobility, Custom Development, IW and Data Management Solutions

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --iLink systems, Inc., a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and preferred vendor, has achieved a significant milestone of acquiring competencies in Custom Development Solutions, Mobility solutions, Information Worker Solutions and Business Process Integration Solutions.



iLink had been already conferred with specializations in Data Management Solutions with specialization in Business Intelligence and ISV/ Software Solutions competency. Achieving the Microsoft Competency certification requires a combination of customer references, individual certifications, and/or development of tested, certified software based on Microsoft technologies — and in some cases, meeting minimum sales bars and other business measures.



These competencies showcase iLink’s ability in developing and deploying Windows Mobile-based solutions, Microsoft Office solutions and collaborative tools, including Exchange Server, SharePoint Services and SharePoint Portal Server, Live Communications Server, Groove and other related technologies. The Web Development specialization focuses on delivering Web-enabled deployment solutions required in organizations that wish to operate and transact through the Internet using ASP.NET, IIS, Windows Server 2003, and SQL Server.



Vish Kizhapandal, COO of iLink Systems, said that “We had set ourselves the goal of acquiring these Microsoft Competencies by the end of 2006, and we have accomplished them in a very short period of time. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, we have demonstrated knowledge of, and experience with, the deployment of solutions and infrastructure using Microsoft tools and software, and we have proven our ability to meet customers' needs with several live implementations.”



According to Prem Kandalu, Technical Architect at iLink, “The Business Process and Integration Competency is designed for Microsoft Certified and Gold Certified Partners with proven proficiency in implementing and deploying server-based portals for driving Internet commerce and business applications using Microsoft tools and software.” He added that “Delivering the high levels of reliability and availability needed for business-to-customer Web sites requires not only great technology but also the competency to plan, deploy, support and migrate those solutions.”



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Healthcare, Telecom, Insurance, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink’s clients include Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

