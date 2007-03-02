Top-notch Technology Powers Avangate Backup CD

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Top-notch technology powers-up Avangate Backup CD for higher marketing impact and larger online sales volumes



Avangate BV, shareware registration service and e-commerce provider for online software sales presents unique functionalities available now with its Avangate Backup CD service - license code and buyer name automatically printed on customized backup CDs.



This technology upgrade answers market needs identified by Avangate Research & Development team and completes the set of functions already included in the initial release of Avangate Backup CD service. End-customers value a higher level of personalization and added-value services as approximately 14% of orders placed up to now with software distributors offering Avangate Backup CD include this add-on service.



"We constantly create new tools that empower our clients with competitive advantage; Avangate Backup CD has proved such a positive impact that we decided to further develop upon its functionalities. The result is a very easy to use CD layout generator complemented now by reliable information fed directly from the order processing module", says Cristian Badea, CIO, Avangate B.V.



"Basically, Avangate clients benefit now within less than five minutes from the most advanced Backup CD service on the market - branded layout, customized information display and seamless integration with Avangate solution", explains Cristian Badea.



Avangate Backup CD is now a round-up marketing tool that increases product popularity with end-customers. Effortlessly and with no need for technical abilities, software publishers can as of now make the most of the improved Avangate Backup CD service to satisfy their customers. Data featured on each backup CD is automatically added from the order information, while layout, text formatting and specific location of each element are customized with an easy-to-use tool in the Avangate Control Panel.



For more details please visit www.avangate.com or contact our specialists at info@avangate.com.



About Avangate Backup CD

The Avangate Backup CD service provides software vendors with a competitive advantage as they can supply clients with a physical copy of the purchased software as well as make use of a marketing tool where customization is complete, both in terms of content and cover layout. Each backup CD sold can include trial copies of the publisher's other software, special offers or presentations. No set-up fees, no inventory and no minimum order volumes are required.



About Avangate B.V.

Avangate B.V. provides solutions for electronic software distribution and reseller management, assisting software companies worldwide in successfully selling their products online and at the same time efficiently managing a distribution network. The company's offer includes an eCommerce platform incorporating an easy to use and secure online payment system plus software marketing services and additional marketing and sales tools such as an affiliate network, automated cross selling options, software promotion management, real time reporting, 24/7 shopper support, and the myAvangate reseller management program specifically designed for software sales.

