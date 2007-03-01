Networking, Internet, Telecom, Wireless, Computer, Hardware and Software - All Dictionaries in One!

Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2007 -- Javvin has published the new title "Network Dictionary". A book with multiple-dictionaries in one, is designed to help computer networking and telecom professionals and students to navigate the computing and communication technologies and services smoothly, in the new era of the network communications technologies and services convergence.



"The world of networking and telecom is filled up to its neck with a plethora of acronyms, thousands of unique terms and phrases. Trust us, we know. But finally, there's a place where you can find all of these scattered bits and pieces of data, and all under one cover. So, whether you're the biggest technology geek or simply a computer enthusiast, this integral reference tool can help you shed light on the terms that'll pop up in your daily life. " Said Dr. Jielin Dong, Chief editor of the book and the President of Javvin Technologies.



The communications industry is in the process of convergence: data and voice services are provided by one extended network, wireless and wire-line networks are integrated, computers are connected through the big melting pot that is the Internet. So why shouldn't be a technical dictionary to match that convergence of technologies and services? This dictionary includes terms from multiple fields that were separated before. Terms, phrases used across multiple fields can mean many different things. Complicated. We mark every term by its primary fields so that readers can better understand the context and background of the term. Uncomplicated.



The categories used in the book are:

Networking : data networking phrases, pluses terms related to the Internet

Protocol : protocols used and defined in various communications industries

Security : networking, computing and information security related terms

Telecom : terms primarily for traditional voice communication through wire-lines

Wireless : terms for wireless communications that may be local, fixed, or mobile

Hardware : terms related to computer and network hardware

Software: computer software phrases and terms

Organization : government organizations and industrial associations



For readers who prefer reading on the web, the contents of the book are available on our web sites for free. So be sure to check out http://www.networkdictionary.com and http://www.javvin.com . We also host a wiki for readers and audiences who want to participate in the writing and editing of anything network related: http://wiki.networkdictionary.com .



The dictionary is available in both electronic format (a PDF file) and printed books. The e-version includes an electronic version of the network protocols map. It can be purchased at the Javvin web site: http://www.javvin.com. The book is also distributed through Ingram Books worldwide.



Javvin Technologies Inc., based at the Silicon Valley of California USA, is a leading company providing network management and network security software, information products and marketing services to IT, networking and Telecom industries. Javvin products and services can be found at www.javvin.com. Javvin also has a free content site: www.networkdictionary.com, which provides high quality information for IT, networking and telecom professionals. The associated wiki site: http://wiki.networkdictionary.com is an open platform for people to freely read, edit and post their technology whitepapers and notes.



